Knotel locks in speedy bankruptcy sale process

Co-working and real estate start-up Knotel Inc on Thursday obtained approval to kick off its sales process after striking a deal with junior creditors who worried that the timeline was too tight.

At the conclusion of a remote hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath in Wilmington, Delaware signed off on the sale procedures and timeframe, which will lead to a sale in mid-March. Knotel’s lawyers at Milbank and its lender’s lawyers at Sullivan & Worcester have said that a speedy sale process is necessary because the company’s funds are dwindling.

