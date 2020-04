Accounting firm KPMG has lost a bid to force arbitration in a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors in medical testing company Millennium Health over allegedly flawed audit reports.

A unanimous panel of New York’s Appellate Division, First Department, ruled that a trustee appointed to oversee Millennium’s estate during its 2015 bankruptcy was not bound by an arbitration agreement between Millennium and KPMG.

