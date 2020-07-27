LATAM Airlines prep for lengthy hearing as creditors attack proposed bankruptcy financing

LATAM Airlines’ junior creditors have accused the company’s controlling shareholders of attempting to skirt payment priorities as the bankrupt airline gears up for a three-day court hearing this week seeking approval for its $2.45 billion in debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing, which is provided in part by the shareholders.

LATAM, represented by Richard Cooper, Lisa Schweitzer, Luke Barefoot and Thomas Kessler of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, says the financing is key to its reorganization prospects.

