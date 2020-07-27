Westlaw News
July 27, 2020 / 8:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

LATAM Airlines prep for lengthy hearing as creditors attack proposed bankruptcy financing

Maria Chutchian

1 Min Read

LATAM Airlines’ junior creditors have accused the company’s controlling shareholders of attempting to skirt payment priorities as the bankrupt airline gears up for a three-day court hearing this week seeking approval for its $2.45 billion in debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing, which is provided in part by the shareholders.

LATAM, represented by Richard Cooper, Lisa Schweitzer, Luke Barefoot and Thomas Kessler of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, says the financing is key to its reorganization prospects.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2D9fsqP

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below