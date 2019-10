McDermott Will & Emery on Monday said it swiped a Chicago partner from Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom to co-head its restructuring practice group.

Felicia Perlman joined the Chicago law firm after two decades with Skadden, according to her LinkedIn profile, where she counseled Ball Metal Food Container Corp and debtors for Millennium Lab Holdings in bankruptcy cases.

