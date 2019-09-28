IN BRIEF: LeClairRyan liquidation to be handed to Ch. 7 trustee

The Chapter 11 bankruptcy of LeClairRyan will convert to a Chapter 7 liquidation on Oct. 4 so an independent trustee can oversee winding down the affairs of the law firm, once one of the largest in the United States.

Judge Kevin Huennekens of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Virginia, in an order on Thursday set the conversion date after LeClairRyan’s main lender offered to help fund a Chapter 7 liquidation.

