LeClairRyan in Ch. 11 bankruptcy to wind down its affairs

LeClairRyan on Tuesday filed for Chapter 11 protection, approximately a month after the Virginia-headquartered firm announced it was beginning an “orderly wind down” of its business, citing a slew of attorney departures amid struggles with declining revenue.

In papers in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, Virginia, Lori Thomson, chair of LeClairRyan’s dissolution committee, said the firm’s financial challenges left it with office and other expenses it could no longer afford.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kgHl7v