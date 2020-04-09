Lender not on hook for defunct debtor’s legal fees – bankruptcy court

Bankruptcy powerhouses Dinsmore & Shohl, Dentons Bingham Greenebaum and Fox Rothschild cannot force a secured lender to pay any part of a Chapter 11 debtor’s $400,000 bill for legal fees now that the debtor has gone out of business, a federal appellate court held Wednesday.

The Bankruptcy Appellate Panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said United Cumberland Bank had agreed only to let the debtor, Chieftain Steel, pay the three law firms and a financial advisory firm first – up to $40,000 per month, provided Chieftain had sufficient funds to do so – and had not agreed to pay the fees itself if Chieftain defaulted.

