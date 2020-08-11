2nd Circuit blocks latest Lehman effort to recover $1 billion from noteholders

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday affirmed lower court rulings finding noteholders are entitled to payouts under a credit default swap agreement as a result of Lehman Brothers Special Financing’s 2008 bankruptcy filing.

LBSF is an indirect subsidiary of Lehman Brothers that filed for bankruptcy two weeks after its parent, with more than $600 billion in debt, made history with its own Chapter 11 case in 2008. The bankruptcy filing triggered the default provision under a swap agreement related to synthetic collateralized debt obligation transactions, which then resulted in distributions of collateral to the holders of the notes issued through the CDO deals.

