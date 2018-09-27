FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
September 27, 2018 / 11:51 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Bright outlook for leveraged loan defaults - Fitch

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

If September ends without an institutional leveraged loan default, it will mark the first time in four years there have been no such defaults in back-to-back months, according to credit rating agency Fitch Ratings.

If so the default rate for the loans could by the end of the year fall to 2 percent, compared with a forecast 2.5 percent and last year’s 2.4 percent, Fitch Senior Director Eric Rosenthal said on Thursday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DytNNa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.