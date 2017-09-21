FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Leveraged loan defaults may hit 10 percent on Toys 'R' Us bankruptcy
September 21, 2017 / 8:37 PM / in a month

Leveraged loan defaults may hit 10 percent on Toys 'R' Us bankruptcy

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Monday’s bankruptcy filing by Toys ‘R’ Us could lift Fitch Ratings’ forecast default rate for this year for institutional leveraged loans to more than 10 percent, representing nearly $7 billion in debt, the credit rating agency said on Wednesday.

The Chapter 11 petition of the biggest U.S. toy store chain pushed the default rate to more than 7 percent from last month’s 5.3 percent and marked the sixth such default by a retailer since April, the credit rating added.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xURax9

