Rejecting a claim to enforce a lien due to the claimant’s lack of standing is not grounds for a bankruptcy court to void the lien itself, a federal appeals court has ruled.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found Monday that a bankruptcy judge erred in voiding a lien on a California property after finding that Bank of New York Mellon failed to prove that it had the right to enforce that lien.

