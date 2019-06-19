LifeCare lender and creditors committee spar over professionals' fees

Lender White Oak Healthcare Finance LLC and unsecured creditors of debtor LifeCare Health Partners will square off on Wednesday over whether LifeCare’s committee professionals should be paid more than $9 million while the bankrupt chain of acute care centers prepares to sell itself.

Private credit firm White Oak is providing LifeCare with a nearly $58 million loan package while it looks for a buyer. The deal budgets $1.25 million for professionals for the company’s official committee of unsecured creditors, which would include the Greenberg Traurig and Bayard law firms.

