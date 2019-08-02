U.S. objects to LifeCare's Ch. 11 sales over Medicare payment dispute

Bankrupt acute-care chain LifeCare Health Partners must make clear how more than $8 million it owes the Medicare system will get paid before it can transfer leases in two planned sales of several of its businesses in its Chapter 11 reorganization, according to the U.S. government.

The government in a filing on Thursday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware said it was “unclear” as to whether the purchasers PAM Square LLC and LifeCare 2.0 would assume LifeCare’s government insurance debt, which Lifecare accrued by being overpaid by Medicare.

