Apollo can't use bankruptcy court to block litigation over LightSquared investments

The New York judge who oversaw the bankruptcy of wireless venture LightSquared has rejected Apollo Global Management’s attempt to reopen the nine-year-old Chapter 11 case to fend off litigation from hedge fund Harbinger Capital Partners, which in 2008 bought LightSquared’s predecessor from Apollo.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley Chapman in Manhattan issued her ruling at the conclusion of a remote hearing on Monday, finding that because Apollo was not a player in the company’s reorganization, it was not entitled to protection afforded by the reorganization plan she confirmed in 2015. Apollo, represented by O’Melveny & Myers, sought the relief after Harbinger filed a lawsuit in New York state court last year accusing it and former LightSquared executives of duping it into investing $1.9 billion into the company before the bankruptcy.

