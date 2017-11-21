Buyer, manufacturer square off over IP in drone-maker's bankruptcy

A Chinese manufacturing company should not receive a recovery on its $11 million claim in the bankruptcy of Lily Robotics Inc until it releases the drone-maker’s intellectual property, according to the company that bought the startup’s patents.

LR Acquisition LLC in court papers filed on Friday said distributions to Weifang GoerTek Electronics Inc should be put on hold until it surrenders design, manufacturing and technical files needed to build Lily’s drone.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AYI3ss