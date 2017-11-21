FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Buyer, manufacturer square off over IP in drone-maker's bankruptcy
Sections
Featured
Taking London's financial pulse
The Road to Brexit
Taking London's financial pulse
Saudi prince detention holds up loan to investment firm: sources
Exclusive
Saudi Arabia
Saudi prince detention holds up loan to investment firm: sources
Mugabe faces impeachment after military takeover
Zimbabwe
Mugabe faces impeachment after military takeover
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 21, 2017 / 2:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

Buyer, manufacturer square off over IP in drone-maker's bankruptcy

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A Chinese manufacturing company should not receive a recovery on its $11 million claim in the bankruptcy of Lily Robotics Inc until it releases the drone-maker’s intellectual property, according to the company that bought the startup’s patents.

LR Acquisition LLC in court papers filed on Friday said distributions to Weifang GoerTek Electronics Inc should be put on hold until it surrenders design, manufacturing and technical files needed to build Lily’s drone.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AYI3ss

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.