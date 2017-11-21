FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Taps flowing' for speculative-grade companies as energy recovers
November 21, 2017

'Taps flowing' for speculative-grade companies as energy recovers

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The Moody’s Liquidity-Stress Indicator gauge slipped to a record low reading of 2.6 percent this month from 2.7 percent in October as yield-hungry investors are “keeping the taps flowing” for speculative-grade companies, credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service Inc said in a report on Monday.

Additionally, brisk economic growth and a recovery for oil and natural gas is bolstering corporate earnings and cash flow, Moody’s Senior Vice President John Puchalla said in the statement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2z6mZQk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
