IN BRIEF: L'Occitane files for bankruptcy, will close 23 stores

The U.S. branch of beauty retailer L’Occitane filed for Chapter 11 protection in New Jersey on Tuesday with plans to close some of its stores.

L’Occitane Inc., represented by Fox Rothschild, filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey with $162 million in debt, blaming its financial trouble in part on the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the retail sector. The New York company is a subsidiary of Switzerland’s L’Occitane International SA and is known for its beauty and well-being products under the brand name L’OCCITANE en Provence. The Swiss parent has not filed for bankruptcy.

