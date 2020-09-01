Lord & Taylor looks to pay execs bonuses as its winds down business

Lord & Taylor, which announced in August that it will be closing all of its stores, is looking to pay up to $1.35 million in bonuses to seven executives.

The department store chain, which filed for bankruptcy on Aug. 2 with $138 million in debt, will ask U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Keith Phillips in Richmond, Virginia for approval to pay the bonuses if the executives meet certain milestones with respect to the wind-down of the business, according to court papers filed on Monday. A hearing on the bonus plan will be held on Sept. 14.

