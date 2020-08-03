Lord & Taylor says buyer interest ‘robust’ as it continues closing stores

A lawyer for Lord & Taylor said in court on Monday that the company is optimistic about finding a potential buyer even though the historic department store is already in the process of closing its remaining stores.

The comments from Steven Serajeddini of Kirkland & Ellis came during a telephonic hearing Monday afternoon before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Keith Phillips in Richmond, Virginia, a day after Lord & Taylor filed its Chapter 11 case. The judge approved, on an interim basis, the company’s requests to access cash from lenders, to pay employees, and to continue its store-closing process.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/30qewru