August 3, 2020 / 9:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lord & Taylor says buyer interest ‘robust’ as it continues closing stores

Maria Chutchian

A lawyer for Lord & Taylor said in court on Monday that the company is optimistic about finding a potential buyer even though the historic department store is already in the process of closing its remaining stores.

The comments from Steven Serajeddini of Kirkland & Ellis came during a telephonic hearing Monday afternoon before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Keith Phillips in Richmond, Virginia, a day after Lord & Taylor filed its Chapter 11 case. The judge approved, on an interim basis, the company’s requests to access cash from lenders, to pay employees, and to continue its store-closing process.

