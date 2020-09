Lowenstein Sandler has brought on Brent Weisenberg, the former general counsel of Platinum Partners who helped wind down the now-defunct hedge fund, as senior counsel to the firm’s bankruptcy practice.

In an interview, Weisenberg said that he is especially looking forward to working with investment management groups in his new role at Lowenstein.