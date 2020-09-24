Madoff trustee notches another win in clawback litigation

Sept 24 -

The trustee tasked with liquidating Bernie Madoff’s estate is entitled to recover property from customers who unwittingly benefited from his historic Ponzi scheme because their claims do not have priority under securities law, a federal appeals court ruled on Thursday.

In a 42-page decision, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court’s ruling allowing Madoff trustee Irving Picard, under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code’s fraudulent transfer provisions, to “claw back” the proceeds several customers received that were in excess of their investments with Madoff’s fund.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/33VkGAh