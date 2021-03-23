Bankruptcy watchdog opposes Mallinckrodt bonus plan for execs

The U.S. Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog on Tuesday challenged Mallinckrodt Plc’s proposed executive bonus plan for 2021, saying the pharmaceutical maker ought to tie the potential payouts to metrics that address its opioid-related liabilities.

In his objection, U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara argued that U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey in Delaware, who oversees Mallinckrodt’s Chapter 11 case, should reject the key employee incentive plan (KEIP), which offers the executives up to $27.7 million if they achieve certain financial and operational goals.

