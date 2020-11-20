IN BRIEF: NAACP seeks seat at table in Mallinckrodt bankruptcy

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People(NAACP) is making moves to get involved in the Chapter 11 case of drugmaker Mallinckrodt so it can fight for the distribution of opioid-related settlement proceeds to at-risk communities.

A lawyer for the organization, François Blaudeau of Southern Med Law, told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey during a telephonic and video hearing on Friday morning that the NAACP hopes to work with Mallinckrodt to ensure that it has some role in the Chapter 11 case. The NAACP has been involved in Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy to advocate for the allocation of opioid abatement resources to at-risk communities and communities of color.

