Mallinckrodt bankruptcy judge rejects shareholders' bid for seat at the table

Mallinckrodt on Tuesday defeated an attempt by a group of equity holders to secure a formal role in the drugmaker’s bankruptcy proceeding.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey in Wilmington, Delaware, rejected the group’s request to appoint an official committee to represent the interests of equity holders in the Chapter 11 case. The equity holders, represented by Fishman Haygood, filed their motion in early December as Mallinckrodt, represented by Latham & Watkins, attempts to negotiate a deal with various creditor factions over the allocation of proceeds from a proposed settlement of opioid-related litigation.

