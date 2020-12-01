Mallinckrodt bid to pay settling creditors' legal bills prompts pushback

Mallinckrodt’s motion to pay the legal fees of creditors, states and municipalities that have signed on to its proposed restructuring strategy prompted opposition from other creditors who say the groups that would benefit from the payments haven’t earned it yet.

The pharmaceutical company has lined up support from two groups of government entities that previously sued the company and a group of unsecured noteholders for its restructuring proposal, which would allow it to eliminate $1.3 billion in debt and resolve ongoing opioid-related litigation.

