Mallinckrodt builds restructuring support with lender deal

Mallinckrodt Plc on Wednesday said it has obtained support for its proposed restructuring strategy from a group of senior lenders, though some creditors say they are still opposed to the deal.

The pharmaceutical company presented the lenders’ agreement during a remote hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey in Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday. The announcement comes about five months into Mallinckrodt’s Chapter 11 case, which it filed with $5.3 billion in funded debt to resolve widespread litigation brought by states, local governments and private individuals accusing it of deceptively marketing opioids. Mallinckrodt, represented by Latham & Watkins, is aiming to file a formal reorganization plan soon and exit bankruptcy by late summer.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2Oiv5SE