Mallinckrodt judge OKs Kenneth Feinberg to mediate opioid trust disputes

The judge overseeing Mallinckrodt’s bankruptcy on Thursday approved the pharmaceutical maker’s bid to bring in attorney Kenneth Feinberg to oversee mediation over the allocation of a $1.6 billion trust for governments, individuals and private entities who accuse the company of fueling the national opioid crisis.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey in Wilmington, Delaware, approved Feinberg, who has had a hand in a wide array of high-profile victim compensation cases including the Sept. 11 attacks and the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill, to guide the mediation among several Mallinckrodt creditor groups and opioid claimants over the next month.

