Mallinckrodt judge reluctant to approve creditor legal bill agreement

The bankruptcy judge overseeing Mallinckrodt’s Chapter 11 case said on Monday he has concerns about the pharmaceutical company’s request to cover legal costs incurred by creditors that have signed on to its proposed restructuring.

Following arguments on the matter during a hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey in Wilmington, Delaware told Mallinckrodt’s lawyers at Latham & Watkins he was unsure he could authorize parts of the company’s restructuring support agreement without approving the entire deal. However, he did not issue a ruling, saying he needed more time to consider the request.

