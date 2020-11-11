Mallinckrodt opioid claimants preview bankruptcy probe

Mallinckrodt Plc can expect questioning from a group of individuals and healthcare providers pursuing opioid-related claims against the Ireland-based pharmaceutical maker as it attempts to pull together a bankruptcy exit plan.

A lawyer for the opioid claimants, Arik Preis of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, said during a telephonic and video court hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday that his group plans to investigate Mallinckrodt’s proposed restructuring, which would allow it to shed $1.3 billion in debt and resolve ongoing opioid-related litigation.

