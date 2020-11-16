Mallinckrodt urges bankruptcy judge to halt Acthar price-fixing litigation

Mallinckrodt Plc on Monday urged its bankruptcy judge to block ongoing litigation related to its multiple sclerosis drug, Acthar, during its Chapter 11 proceeding.

Plaintiffs in a handful of price-fixing lawsuits have not agreed to halt those cases as the drugmaker works its way through its restructuring process in Delaware bankruptcy court. The company filed for bankruptcy protection in October in an effort to resolve more than 3,000 lawsuits from states and local governments, among others, accusing it of fueling the national opioid crisis. While claims against Mallinckrodt are automatically paused as a result of the bankruptcy, the company has sought a preliminary injunction to stay those price-fixing suits against Acthar distributor Express Scripts Inc (ESI).

