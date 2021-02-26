Opioid claimants look to probe Mallinckrodt's pre-bankruptcy activity

A committee representing individuals and healthcare providers pursuing opioid-related claims against Mallinckrodt is looking to access information it says is necessary to investigate the pharmaceutical company’s activity in the years leading up to its bankruptcy.

The committee, represented by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, filed the motion late Wednesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, saying it needs access to certain emails and files to aid its probe into whether the company’s proposed treatment of opioid claims under its current restructuring outline is appropriate.

