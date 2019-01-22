Meritor subsidiary files for Ch. 11 to resolve asbestos liability

The Maremont Corp subsidiary of vehicle parts manufacturer Meritor Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday with a plan to create a trust worth up to $65 million to pay off claims stemming from asbestos used in the production of brake and exhaust system components.

The trust will include cash, insurance reimbursements and all equity in a reorganized Maremont, which will own and operate commercial real estate, the Meritor subsidiary said in court papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

