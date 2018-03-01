Appeals panel eases bankruptcy's hard line toward marijuana

A 92-year-old landlord whose bankruptcy was dismissed for renting a storefront to a marijuana business will get another day in court because the judge in her case did not fully explain how she was breaking federal drug laws.

A Bankruptcy Appellate Panel for the 9th Circuit in an opinion last month remanded Patricia Olson’s Chapter 13 case after finding the judge did not detail a bad-faith finding about her lease to support a conclusion she was violating the Controlled Substances Act.

