FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
March 1, 2018 / 11:54 PM / in 16 hours

Appeals panel eases bankruptcy's hard line toward marijuana

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A 92-year-old landlord whose bankruptcy was dismissed for renting a storefront to a marijuana business will get another day in court because the judge in her case did not fully explain how she was breaking federal drug laws.

A Bankruptcy Appellate Panel for the 9th Circuit in an opinion last month remanded Patricia Olson’s Chapter 13 case after finding the judge did not detail a bad-faith finding about her lease to support a conclusion she was violating the Controlled Substances Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oJfqv4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.