Mattress Firm Inc has added nearly 100 additional stores to a list of leases it wants to break as it pursues its bankruptcy restructuring, according to court papers.

The largest U.S. mattress retailer in a filing on Tuesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware sought court approval of a motion to reject 99 leases in addition to the 306 for which it previously sought orders.

