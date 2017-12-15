Legendary Mavericks surfing competition coming back after promoter's bankruptcy

California regulators have given the green light for the world-renowned Mavericks big-wave surfing competition to go forward after the World Surf League acquired the rights to hold the event earlier this year from its bankrupt promoter.

The California Coastal Commission on Wednesday approved a one-day permit for the league, which organizes professional surfing events, to hold the competition at some point through March 1 after finding there were no conflicts with state regulations and requiring that a women’s contest be added.

