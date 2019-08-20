Westlaw News
August 20, 2019 / 9:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

IN BRIEF: Maxcom's Ch. 11 reorganization to slash $36 million in debt

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Maxcom USA Telecom Inc and its Mexican telecommunications parent company on Monday outlined terms of a bankruptcy restructuring plan to shed about $36 million in debt on the heels of seeking Chapter 11 protection the same day.

Maxcom and parent Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SAB de CV in a filing by their lawyers at Paul Hastings in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan said the prepackaged plan provides for noteholders to receive new notes and cash, giving them a projected recovery of more than 77%.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KWQfQP

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
