IN BRIEF: Maxcom's Ch. 11 reorganization to slash $36 million in debt

Maxcom USA Telecom Inc and its Mexican telecommunications parent company on Monday outlined terms of a bankruptcy restructuring plan to shed about $36 million in debt on the heels of seeking Chapter 11 protection the same day.

Maxcom and parent Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SAB de CV in a filing by their lawyers at Paul Hastings in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan said the prepackaged plan provides for noteholders to receive new notes and cash, giving them a projected recovery of more than 77%.

