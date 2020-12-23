Bankruptcy judge approves McKinsey disclosure deal

A judge in Texas approved a settlement under which McKinsey & Co has agreed to forgo fees for its work in a 2018 coal bankruptcy following allegations that the global consulting firm concealed potential conflicts of interest in the case.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones in Houston signed off on the deal during a brief virtual hearing on Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog, the U.S. Trustee’s office, estimated the amount of fees McKinsey is waiving is in the millions.

