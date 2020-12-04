McKinsey agrees to waive millions in fees for work in coal bankruptcy

McKinsey & Company has agreed to forgo fees incurred for its work in a 2018 coal bankruptcy under a settlement that resolves a dispute with the U.S. Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog over the global consulting firm’s potential conflicts of interest in the case.

The U.S. Trustee’s office, which announced the deal on Thursday, estimated the amount of fees McKinsey is waiving is to be in the millions. The firm, represented by Selendy & Gay and Debevoise & Plimpton in the case, also agreed to “fully disclose all affiliate connections and all confidential client connections in any bankruptcy case in which it seeks to be retained in the future unless the bankruptcy court orders otherwise,” according to the U.S. Trustee.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3ondUvS