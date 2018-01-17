Bankrupt M&G selling W. Virginia, Ohio sites to Indorama Ventures

Bankrupt plastics maker M&G USA Corp is seeking court approval to enter into an agreement to sell a shuttered plant in West Virginia and a research center in Ohio for $10 million to chemicals company Indorama Ventures Public Co Ltd of Thailand.

Indorama, which has 75 production sites in 25 countries, would serve as a stalking-horse for the transaction, meaning its offer would set a minimum for potential bidding for the facilities in Apple Grove, West Virginia and Sharon Center, Ohio.

