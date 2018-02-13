Bankrupt M&G's affiliates say discovery matters should stay in Mexico

Mexican affiliates of M&G USA Corp on Monday charged that Mexico’s export bank is trying to improperly circumvent an agreement staying legal actions in order to investigate the bankrupt plastic maker’s books.

M&G Holding and M&G Polimeros in court papers said a “standstill” agreement they have with Banco Nacional de Comercio Exterior falls under Mexican jurisdiction, which should bar a Rule 2004 examination. The bank, better known as Bancomext, wants to investigate matters affecting the finances of the bankrupt U.S. parent company of the two affiliates.

