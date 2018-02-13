FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 11:05 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Bankrupt M&G's affiliates say discovery matters should stay in Mexico

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Mexican affiliates of M&G USA Corp on Monday charged that Mexico’s export bank is trying to improperly circumvent an agreement staying legal actions in order to investigate the bankrupt plastic maker’s books.

M&G Holding and M&G Polimeros in court papers said a “standstill” agreement they have with Banco Nacional de Comercio Exterior falls under Mexican jurisdiction, which should bar a Rule 2004 examination. The bank, better known as Bancomext, wants to investigate matters affecting the finances of the bankrupt U.S. parent company of the two affiliates.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ECGYfn

