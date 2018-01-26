FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Westlaw News
January 26, 2018 / 10:23 PM / in 2 hours

Mexico's export bank seeks probe of bankrupt plastics maker M&G

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Mexico’s government-run export bank suspects that proceeds from its loans to two Mexican makers of plastic components may have improperly been forwarded to their bankrupt parent company, M&G USA Corp.

Banco Nacional de Comercio Exterior, better known as Bancomext, said in court papers on Thursday it believes it likely has “significant” claims against M&G stemming from the loans. It is seeking a court order for a Rule 2004 examination to review matters affecting the plastic maker’s finances.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rIv6TW

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.