Mexico's export bank seeks probe of bankrupt plastics maker M&G

Mexico’s government-run export bank suspects that proceeds from its loans to two Mexican makers of plastic components may have improperly been forwarded to their bankrupt parent company, M&G USA Corp.

Banco Nacional de Comercio Exterior, better known as Bancomext, said in court papers on Thursday it believes it likely has “significant” claims against M&G stemming from the loans. It is seeking a court order for a Rule 2004 examination to review matters affecting the plastic maker’s finances.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rIv6TW