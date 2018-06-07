Units of M&G warn of bankruptcy jurisdiction clash in Luxembourg

Luxembourg-based affiliates of M&G USA Corp are seeking a court order dismissing them from the plastics maker’s bankruptcy, arguing it may help negotiations with creditors and avoid a jurisdictional dispute.

The affiliates have been part of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy that M&G, a subsidiary of Italian petrochemical concern Mossi & Ghisolfi SpA, launched in October after taking on too much debt and suffering cost overruns at a plant it was building in Corpus Christi, Texas.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Jfxz0G