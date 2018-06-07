FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 12:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Units of M&G warn of bankruptcy jurisdiction clash in Luxembourg

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Luxembourg-based affiliates of M&G USA Corp are seeking a court order dismissing them from the plastics maker’s bankruptcy, arguing it may help negotiations with creditors and avoid a jurisdictional dispute.

The affiliates have been part of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy that M&G, a subsidiary of Italian petrochemical concern Mossi & Ghisolfi SpA, launched in October after taking on too much debt and suffering cost overruns at a plant it was building in Corpus Christi, Texas.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Jfxz0G

