Television streamer MobiTV aims for sale amid bankruptcy

Television streaming technology provider MobiTV filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday, looking to find a buyer that will purchase it out of bankruptcy.

The Emeryville, California-based company, which provides end-to-end internet protocol streaming television services, has about $75 million in debt, of which $25 million is secured, and $19 million in assets. MobiTV Chief Financial Officer Terri Stevens said in a declaration filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware that the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on its liquidity and nearly led to a default on its debt agreements.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3c5sd3J