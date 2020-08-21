Murray Energy bankruptcy exit plan prompts environmental, valuation pushback

Murray Energy is facing opposition from the government and certain creditors to several aspects of its reorganization plan, from environmental remediation obligations to the company’s proposed takeover by lenders.

Murray, the largest private coal producer in the United States, is scheduled to present its plan next week to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Hoffman in Columbus, Ohio, following months of postponements. Under the proposed plan, lenders would acquire Murray through a $1.2 billion credit bid of their debt.

