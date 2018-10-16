Buyer of bankrupt National Stores rebuts landlord objections

The trucking company that emerged as the winning bidder for bankrupt discount apparel and housewares chain National Stores Inc’s 85 remaining stores said on Monday it could afford to assume National’s lease obligations, countering an argument raised against their assignment by landlords.

Pegasus Trucking LLC, which shares ownership with National Stores, said in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware the landlords’ objections were without merit and they were trying to get financial concessions in the guise of seeking adequate assurance.

