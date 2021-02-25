Judge dismisses student loan borrowers' bid to push Navient into bankruptcy

A New York bankruptcy judge on Thursday threw out an involuntary bankruptcy case filed against Navient Corp.’s student loan servicing unit.

At the conclusion of a remote hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn in Manhattan said he would dismiss the case against Navient Solutions LLC, which is represented by Kirkland & Ellis and McGuireWoods, because the claims brought by the three student loan borrowers who filed the petition are in dispute. The borrowers filed their involuntary Chapter 11 case on Feb. 8 saying they are owed a combined $45,683.64 in “overpayments” they say the servicer illegally collected.

