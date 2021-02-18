Navient blasts lawyer's student loan 'crusade' in bid to toss involuntary bankruptcy

Navient Solutions, the student loan servicing arm of Navient Corp, is asking a New York bankruptcy judge to throw out an involuntary Chapter 11 petition brought by three student loan borrowers, saying the case is frivolous.

Navient, represented by Kirkland & Ellis, filed its motion to dismiss the case on Wednesday, a week after the three borrowers filed their petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. The borrowers, represented by Smith Law Group, say they are owed a combined $45,683.64 in “overpayments” they say Navient illegally collected.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2NIJjLV