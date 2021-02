Student loan giant Navient Corp. is facing an attempt by three student loan borrowers to push its servicing arm into bankruptcy.

The three borrowers filed their involuntary Chapter 11 petition against Navient Solutions in Manhattan bankruptcy court on Monday, saying they were owed a combined $45,683.64 in “overpayments” that they say the servicer illegally collected.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2LA8D6d