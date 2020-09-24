Hedge fund Marble Ridge says Neiman Marcus can’t prove losses in bankruptcy litigation

Hedge fund Marble Ridge Capital, which is looking to wind down after its founder admitted to interfering with Neiman Marcus’ attempt to sell certain assets, is urging a bankruptcy judge to reject the luxury retailer’s request to effectively freeze some of the fund’s money.

Marble Ridge’s lawyers at Kobre & Kim argued in court papers filed on Wednesday that Neiman, which is set to emerge from bankruptcy by the end of September, cannot show that the actions of Daniel Kamensky, founder of Marble Ridge, actually caused any loss to the company. Despite his efforts at preventing Jefferies Financial Group from submitting a bid for Series B shares of Neiman’s e-commerce platform, MyTheresa, the investment bank made an offer anyway.

(Reporting by Maria Chutchian; Editing by Bernadette Baum)