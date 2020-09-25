Marble Ridge unit says Neiman Marcus can’t prove losses in bankruptcy litigation

Marble Ridge Capital Master Fund, a onetime unit of the hedge fund tied up in litigation with Neiman Marcus, is urging a bankruptcy judge to reject the luxury retailer’s request to effectively freeze some of the master fund’s money. The fund’s lawyers at Kobre & Kim argued in court papers filed on Wednesday that Neiman, which is set to emerge from bankruptcy by the end of September, should not be granted the preliminary injunction it’s seeking as a result of Marble Ridge Capital founder Daniel Kamensky’s conduct during the bankruptcy. The master fund argued in the filing that Neiman cannot show that Kamensky’s actions actually caused any loss to the company.

NOTE: This story has been corrected to reflect that Marble Ridge Capital Master Fund authored the Wednesday court filing, not Marble Ridge Capital.

